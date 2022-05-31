Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.99. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 41,577 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 712.04%.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
