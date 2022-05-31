Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.99. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 41,577 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 712.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.