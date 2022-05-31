Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.67

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.67 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 23.35 ($0.30). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 26,952 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £23.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 21.47%.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

