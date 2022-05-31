Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $5.90. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,273,699 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.
About Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI)
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Lithium (SLI)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.