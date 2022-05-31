Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.32 and traded as low as $5.90. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1,273,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.