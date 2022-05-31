Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.06

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.06 and traded as low as C$57.50. Stantec shares last traded at C$57.68, with a volume of 60,647 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total value of C$567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,046,004. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,644 shares of company stock worth $2,379,523.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

