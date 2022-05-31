Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.24. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Steel Connect by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Connect by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

