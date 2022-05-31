Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.24. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.64 million during the quarter.
Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.
