Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $17,214,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Steven Madden by 354.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.