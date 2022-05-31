Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.