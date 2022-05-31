Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

