Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)
