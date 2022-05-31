Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Analysis

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Microvast and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.38%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 9.48 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.65 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.88

Sunworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Microvast (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

