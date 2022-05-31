Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.20 and traded as high as C$3.66. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 19,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. The firm has a market cap of C$95.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.20.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.604874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.47%.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

