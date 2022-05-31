Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 170,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Symphony International alerts:

In related news, insider Anil Thadani bought 241,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £106,278.92 ($134,462.20).

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.