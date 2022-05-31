Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,934,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 247,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

