Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

