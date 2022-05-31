TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,681,288. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

