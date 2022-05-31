Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,495 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Television by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gray Television by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

