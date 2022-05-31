Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OSI Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

