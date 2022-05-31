Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $309,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $19,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HMN opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

