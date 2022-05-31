Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $316,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $998.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.