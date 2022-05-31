Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $335,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 158,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,833,000. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

