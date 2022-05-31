Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in E2open Parent were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 78,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 96.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after buying an additional 1,327,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 12,775 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETWO. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

