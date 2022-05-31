Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $316,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Ping Identity by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 457,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.