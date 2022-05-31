Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,773 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,196,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

