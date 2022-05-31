Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

