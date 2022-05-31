Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

