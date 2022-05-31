Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.25

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $156.25 and traded as low as $136.86. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $141.46, with a volume of 1,500,315 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

