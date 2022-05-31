Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.96

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.96 and traded as high as C$31.97. Tecsys shares last traded at C$31.55, with a volume of 12,751 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$459.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

