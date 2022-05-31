The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOVE opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

