The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.61

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.61 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.55). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 447,086 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £52.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.
About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)
Featured Stories
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.