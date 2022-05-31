The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.61

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.61 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 43.55 ($0.55). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 447,086 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £52.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Get The Parkmead Group alerts:

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.