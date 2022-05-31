The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $134.27

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.27 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 129.44 ($1.64). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 7,075,058 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

