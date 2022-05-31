The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.14

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.14 and traded as low as $46.20. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.
About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.