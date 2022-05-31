Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 510,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

THO stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.