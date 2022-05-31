Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

