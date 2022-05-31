TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TopBuild stock opened at $200.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.45. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

