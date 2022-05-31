Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.42. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 89,472 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.63 million and a PE ratio of 41.39.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$48,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,577 shares in the company, valued at C$960,192.81. Also, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,887.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,600 shares of company stock worth $145,858.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.