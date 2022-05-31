TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.16

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 463.16 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 407.50 ($5.16). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 419.50 ($5.31), with a volume of 495,329 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.

TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

