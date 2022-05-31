TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $463.16

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 463.16 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 407.50 ($5.16). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 419.50 ($5.31), with a volume of 495,329 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86.
About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)
