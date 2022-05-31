Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.62 and traded as low as C$15.90. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 68,443 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.79.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.