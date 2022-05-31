TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Update

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TMDX opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

