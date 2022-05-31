Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,079.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.03 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 829.28 ($10.49). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.39), with a volume of 209,918 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £544.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,007.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 1,116 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of £9,943.56 ($12,580.41). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($82,886.96). Insiders acquired a total of 9,505 shares of company stock worth $7,802,998 in the last quarter.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

