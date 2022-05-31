Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Trinseo worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $68.50.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

