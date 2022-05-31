Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.75

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.75 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 58.20 ($0.74). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 52,672 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.11. The stock has a market cap of £73.65 million and a P/E ratio of -20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

Get Tungsten alerts:

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.