Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.58

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.58 and traded as high as C$35.89. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$35.59, with a volume of 117,793 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.