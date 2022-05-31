Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.81.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Twitter by 19.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

