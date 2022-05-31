U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.66

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and traded as high as $22.13. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF alerts:

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.