Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.60. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 38,210 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$542,626.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

