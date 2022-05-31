UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.98

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and traded as low as $24.10. UTG shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

