Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.27

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.27 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.73). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 479,928 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.27. The company has a market cap of £210.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($25,356.11).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

