Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV):

5/30/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

5/22/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

5/6/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

4/4/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.01. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics plc alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.