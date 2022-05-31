Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

WABC opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

