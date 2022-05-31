White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,251.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,257.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,062.22.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

