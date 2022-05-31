White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

WTM stock opened at $1,251.33 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,257.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,062.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.